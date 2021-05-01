Dani La Chepi jumped from social networks, where he garnered a large number of followers and achieved good communication with them, MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.).

In the reality show that Santiago Del Moro leads, La Chepi is gaining, broadcast after broadcast, greater prominence. However, that good debut in the television universe does not prevent him from continuing to take care of the community that he created on Instagram and that has been giving him so much revenue.

Dani La Chepi, in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe). Capture from TV / Archive.

Despite the time he has been an influencer and knowing what the game is like on social networks, La Chepi is not indifferent to the critical comments that his followers may make. On the contrary, those observations annoy him. And a lot!

Explosive in nature, far from responding with a discreet irony or letting someone else’s sayings pass that are annoying to her, La Chepi goes to the front and goes out to answer them.

“If I were to be born again, I would do everything differently”

Tired already of being criticized for the way she dresses, an observation that is repeated and repeated, La Chepi took the bull by the antlers and expressed herself on Instagram about the insecurities she has with her body.

Convinced of the advantage of telling the truth and calling things by name, the MasterChef participant He even said that there was a moment in his life when in order to have sex he needed to keep his shirt on.

This is how La Chepi explained the subject: “How crazy, no?” He said, “If I were to be born again, I think I would do everything differently with respect to me. To my clothes, to my body, to my face.”

“I was hidden for so many years, so many years having relationships and exchanging fluids with the shirt on …”, he lamented.

That said, she explained why she didn’t get naked when having sex: “Because I was ashamed of my body because of the giles that I chose myself and heard her saying to me ‘Whoops, look at how that ass is, you have to revoke it, you have to cover those wells ‘,’ uh, the avocado tit, put on a push up ‘,’ uh, cover the scars on your belly because the kids on the beach get scared ‘… How crazy, no? I would do everything differently! “.

Dani La Chepi cleared up the misunderstanding in his Instagram stories.

Chepi made it clear that she was talking about her own conflict with the body because it is a problem that affects many other people and that causes them great suffering.

“Many of us live it in our private lives, with our affections, with our intimates, right? That sometimes familiar demand of ‘get slimmer because you’re fat’, ‘get fat because you’re skinny’ …”, he commented to demonstrate how harmful criticism of other people’s bodies is.

ACE