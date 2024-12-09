The Aston Martin Formula 1 team has announced the incorporation of the Spanish Dani Juncadella as a simulator driver. The Catalan has among his main feats the victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2023, in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and in the 8 Hours of Indianapolis in 2022.

“I am very happy to join the team as a simulator driver. The facilities are truly impressive and I can see the ambition and determination of everyone involved in this project. I hope to support the team from the campus in the future,” declared the Barcelona native after joining the team led by Fernando Alonso.

“We are very happy to welcome Daniel. The role of a simulator driver is important as their feedback will have an impact on the development of the car and our performances during race weekends. “He brings a lot of skill and experience behind the wheel, so we have no doubt that he will become a valuable asset for us,” said Aston Martin director Mike Krack.

The Catalan held this same position in the McLaren team, the constructors’ world champion team this season. Juncadella began his duties last week during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Read also