Raúl de Tomás and the principles. Vicente Moreno is a coach of principles. Better or worse, their ideas are usually firm. Like the one to vary as little as possible what works, like the alignment of the previous week against Logroñés. And that included Nany Landry Dimata. Or what is the same, to keep out of ownership, then for some inconvenience and now, by mere technical decision, Raúl de Tomás. Discomplexed, Moreno left him on the bench and the plan came out round, because with the Belgian threatened by a yellow, he gave him entry into the restart just in time for him to participate in the 1-3 play.

Between the FIFA Virus and the VAR. Between the dispute of international commitments without stopping the competition in a professional league such as the Second Division, which affected Espanyol with headlines such as Pedrosa, Puado and Keidi Bare, and the increasingly surreal use of VAR, sometimes it seems that parrots do not live in the XXI century but must live with the prehistory of football. The Castellón film ended well, but it started with a horror scene. The one of the infantile loss of Cabrera and the penalty indicated by a non-existent demolition of David López on Juanto Ortuño. The VAR did not enter because it should have interpreted that there was contact, at most a slight touch, but it turns out that Ortuño himself was walking inside the area when Diego López served the goal. And there, the video arbitration of Ocón Arráiz – that of the expulsion of Lluís López in Las Palmas – was also inhibited.

Redemption. Luckily for the involuntary protagonists of 1-0, a few minutes later they had already been able to redeem themselves from the action. It happened in a corner thrown by the top assistant of the First and Second Division, Adrián Embarba – who has already been 12, more than last season -, in which Cabrera made a clarification to David so that the captain – limiting, by the way, during the week – heading to goal. It is the second goal of this campaign that comes from a corner kick, not from a set piece that is nourishing the team with goals and essential points to go up.

Espanyol players walk satisfied after 1-2.

ANGEL SANCHEZ (DAILY AS)



La Dani Jarque, to power. And if David had equalized the contest, it was other parrot homegrown players who ended up unbalancing it. The most unexpected, one who now plays for Castellón, Iago Indias, who after 35 minutes had already seen two yellows for excessive entrances on Nico Melamed and Dimata. And precisely Nico, the former teammate of Indias last year in the subsidiary, would participate decisively in the 1-2 play that broke the game, in a combination with Óscar Melendo that Sergi Darder materialized. Identical protagonists, with De Tomás as a guest star, on 1-3. And the author of ‘Dar Hiking’ could also be a ‘hat-trick’ if the VAR is not annulled, who else, one more goal offside. And all this, with up to four team players on the bench. The Dani Jarque Sports City, to power.

A rare haven of peace. All in all, even after Espanyol’s rugged start, it can be said that Espanyol ended up prevailing in Castalia with some ease, at least without suffering until the end. And that, after the 4-0 of the previous day against Logroñés, it is already news that it happens during two games in a row. Especially when the competition enters its decisive stretch, in which the parakeet team appears with all possible authority, unimaginable just a couple of weeks ago, and with the leadership in its power at least until on Monday Mallorca is measured with the Fuenlabrada.