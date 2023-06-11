Mugello is a different track. It’s not always the fastest who wins, but the smartest. And I knew that if I started second in the last corner, I would win the race. At 18 years old, Dani Holgado played a masterful game of chess during the 17 laps of the Moto3 race of the Italian GP. The Mugello straight, of 1,141 metres, is not the longest in the championship, but the difference is that the finish line is almost at the end. With what the races in the small displacement are almost always decided by the slipstream.

Throughout the weekend, the Turkish driver Deniz Öncü had been by far the fastest in the category, with a margin of between 4 and 6 tenths of a head over his rivals. A world with small Moto3 bikes. In pole position on Saturday, without going any further, he had led by 538 thousandths of a second. A superiority that he could manage in one lap, but that in the race was going to be useless. And that from the first laps the Turk tried to escape and with a devastating pace reduced the group to five units. But every time he crossed the finish line they overtook him and he had to start over.

The race, as almost always in Mugello, was doomed to be decided in the last lap. And there he tried the Öncü breakaway again, he pushed harder than ever and entered the last corner with a considerable gap. However, he once again had to submit to the Mugello slipstream law. Dani Holgado knew that if he entered second on the straight, he had every chance to win, and when he was in that position in the race, he covered all the gaps behind to keep it. Although faster than expected, he overtook Öncü almost at the finish line, beating him by 0.051 to take his third win of the year, his second in a row after also winning at Le Mans.

The rider from Sant Vicent del Raspeig (Alicante) is the leader in Moto3, as he leads Jaume Masià, fifth in the race, by 35 points, and Iván Ortolá by 41. Three Valencians at the head of a classification with a clear Spanish leadership.