There are wines for all tastes, some prefer white, red or rosé; There are soft or stronger, fruity, sweet, semi-sweet, the possibilities are almost endless. In Spain We are fortunate to have some of the best wineries of the worldwhere the grapes are harvested in the company’s own vineyards, increasing the quality of the final product.

Now, you may like wine, but you don’t have the basic knowledge to know if it is good or bad, if the price is in line with the quality or is above or below, if you should accompany it with fish or meat, but nothing happens, to help you with that there are the sommeliers. The famous chef Dani García has one of the best in his Smoked Room restaurant, the very same Luis Baselga.

Good quality-price wine according to sommelier Luis Baselga

Some time ago, Baselga conducted an interview with the media ‘Esquire’ in which they asked him if it is possible to find good quality bottles of wine. for less than ten euros. The sommelier recommended three wineries which, in his opinion, stand out for their “versatility, known for producing high-end wines that perfectly represent their environment and the identity of the areas where they are created,” as he explained to the media.

The first wine that the Smoked Room expert recommended to ‘Esquire’ was Zorzal Vineyarda fruity red wine from DO Navarra that stands out for its freshness. The sale price of this bottle in the winery itself is 7.90 eurosso when you buy it you will get an excellent quality product at a very low price.

Viña Zorzal Garnacha Wine Zorzal Vineyard

The wine in question is bright, ruby ​​in color and of medium intensity to the eye. on the nose It is clean and with high intensity of aromas of red fruits and earth notes. While in mouth It is dry and fresh, with soft tannins and a medium body and a flavor of red fruits, mineral and a long finish. It is a wine aged young and with a graduation of 13.5%.

It is clear that if you search well, it is always possible to find good wines at an affordable price. It is true that perhaps those with a higher cost may involve a better and more laborious production process, but if you are looking for one with which to surprise your friends at dinner on Saturday, sommelier Luis Baselga recommends the Grenache from Viña Zorzal.

