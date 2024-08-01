The Mexican reggaeton singer Dani Flow confesses that he lives with two women, one is his wife and the other his girlfriend, In addition, the daughter he had with his wife Jocelyne Lino, and the baby he just had with his girlfriend, live in the same home. Everyone is very happy.

Without fear of anything, Dani Flow lives his life as he wants and as his wife and girlfriend agreed, Well, for none of them there is any problem with ‘two marriages’ sharing the same home or, in other words, with him having two wives.

Although it may seem like a soap opera, the way the reggaeton singer lives is real Dani Flow and his two wives, as well as the daughters he has with both of them, make him immensely happy and he shouts it from the rooftops. On Instagram he shares pictures in which they all appear and shows that they are a big family.

Dani Flow causes a stir on social media for showing her polyamorous life. Last March he announced that he would become a father for the second time, as Valeria had become pregnant. In a video he posted on Instagram, he said that they are happy in their three-person relationship: “We are a different family, but we love each other like that.”

Last July, Dani Flow celebrated his six years of marriage with his wife Jocelyne. “Thank you for letting me be by your side for 6 years and counting, they have been the best years of my life, I couldn’t imagine a life without you. I love you.”

Subsequently, Dani Flow commented that he convinced his wife to agree to have a polyamorous relationship, He accepted and after that they went to therapy together, according to a report by Primera Hora, according to statements made by the reggaeton singer himself.

Victor Daniel Ayala Valladares is the real name of Dani Flow, originally from Irapuato, Guanajuato, He is 28 years old and is a singer and composer. Many of his songs are characterized by being sexually explicit, including ‘Reguetón Champagne’.

Dani Flow remains the favorite of Mexican youth, During 2023 he performed at the Flow Fest, this same year he began his tour ‘El Rey del Morbo Tour’, which took him to several cities in the Mexican Republic.