He was injured last week at the Polish Cup, came to Madrid this week to Dr. Flores intervened on the knee last Thursday. This morning Dani Dujshebaev (23 years old, Santander), has been discharged from hospital “and in eight days I will return to the review”, comments the side and center of the Kielce.

Operated for a torn cruciate ligament and both menisci in the same knee that was injured two years ago, Dani comments that “It was a push from the back, with bad support” which has him off the slopes for a good season, because the average recovery from this injury is estimated at eight months.

“I have already taken the first step in recovery, I am not in a hurry. You have to do it well and conscientiously”, he explains, once he knows that he will not reach the Tokyo Olympics when he had settled in the National Team and begins to be a man both in attack and defense. “Right now the view has to be on the 2024 Games; we are going to go one by one, and that’s the first”, smiling and assuming that “injuries are part of the game” stoically.

He has traveled to Spain with his mother, this week he will spend it in Ciudad Real, where the family still has an address, “and then back to Madrid to see how the knee is doing and not lose time to work on recovery.”