Deputy wants to speed up processing of text that makes “administrative prejudice” a crime against politically exposed people

The deputy Dani Cunha (União Brasil-RJ) sent a writ of mandamus to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) so that the PL (Bill) that makes the practice of “administrative bias” against politically exposed people will be processed more quickly in the Federal Senate. Here's the complete (PDF – 232 kB).

O PL 2,720 of 2023 it was approved in June last year by the Chamber of Deputies, but has been stuck in the Upper House since then. The power to distribute matters to committees lies with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The order seeks an injunction that determines the processing of the PL in the Upper House.

In the document, the deputy states that the purpose of the warrant is not to discuss “possible possibility of interference”but yes, “ensure the reasonable duration of the processing of legislative proposals”.

The project is authored by the deputy herself, daughter of Eduardo Cunha (PTB-RJ), former president of the Chamber. The proposal establishes the means of discrimination, for example, to prevent people from holding positions in public administration or receiving credit from banks because they are politically exposed.

It also defines punishment for representatives of financial institutions who refuse to open accounts or grant credit to politicians. Read the complete of the approved text (145 KB).

The proposal considers a politically exposed person to be someone who holds or has held a relevant public position or function or who has family members under these conditions.

It applies to those who hold elected office, ministers, management positions in public administration, members of the Judiciary, general officers and leaders of political parties.