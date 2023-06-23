After Toni Kroos and Nacho’s contract extensions, Dani Ceballos’s has arrived this Friday. The Real Madrid midfielder born in Utrera 26 years ago has renewed with the white club until 2024. This was reported by the white club through a statement.

Ceballos has played 1,569 minutes in the league this season, a competition in which he has not scored a goal and in which he has provided four assists. In the Champions League, he barely played 79 minutes, while in the Copa del Rey (a competition that Madrid beat Osasuna), 201. Ceballos returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 after a loan to Arsenal.

The midfielder seeks to gain a place as a starter in the midfield against competition from Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Tchouaméni and Camavinga.

