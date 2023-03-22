Dani Ceballos has returned to the Spanish team and spoke to the media to cover the hottest topics of the day from the pique with Gavi, the latest on LaLiga, its renewal and more… Below we show you the best statements from the Utrerano:
”I have discussed it with Iago and Kepa, who had not been here for a long time. It’s been almost three years. It’s a shame to miss a Euro and a World Cup, but now a new era begins. I am very happy to be here, on Luis de la Fuente’s first list.”
”He’s very direct. He has very clear ideas of how to play. It will be very similar to how we did it in the lower categories. A more vertical football. He likes the players to work hard. And that there is respect and education, something fundamental for him”.
”The coach was aware that we had our ups and downs. He told us to talk about it, and that is what we have done. He wasn’t lucky enough to meet him. We are from two towns that are next to each other. He lives 10 kilometers from where I live. You know how we are in the south. We are very hot… Everything is working out. We have discussed it. Everything that happens on the pitch stays there. We have to go in the same direction. If the good atmosphere and good vibes don’t work, I’m not going to run for him and he’s not going to run for me. This must be put aside. We share position. Now we are partners.”
”I haven’t spoken to Real Madrid about the renewal throughout the season. There are two very interesting months ahead. I’m quiet. It is time to enjoy these two months. If I think about the renewal, I think I’m wrong. It’s time to enjoy football and now I can take another step with the national team. It is what it touches”.
”I have a very good relationship since I arrived. He is young, you have to take care of him and keep him in a bubble, because a lot has happened to him in a short time. I thank him very much that such a fundamental player puts that message.”
#Dani #Ceballos #havent #spoken #Real #Madrid #renewal
Leave a Reply