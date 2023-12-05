The bad news continues to accumulate for Real Madrid in the form of injuries. The last player to fall was Dani Carvajal, who will be out of the playing field for a month, thus joining the long list of players who are in the white infirmary.
Carvajal was injured in the first half of the league match against Granada last Saturday and had to be substituted at half-time. What at first seemed like an overload has ended up becoming something more serious.
What injury does Dani Carvajal have?
The player underwent the corresponding medical tests, and Real Madrid issued a statement confirming that Carvajal suffers an injury to the soleus of his left leg.
“After the tests carried out on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the soleus muscle in his left leg. Evolution is pending,” says the club’s medical statement.
How long will Dani Carvajal be out?
Real Madrid has not specified the length of time that Carvajal will be out, but it is estimated that it will be between 3 and 4 weeks. Madrid’s objective is to be available for the Spanish Super Cup.
The first match of that Sueprcopa will be on January 10 in the semifinal against Atlético de Madrid.
What games will Dani Carvajal miss?
Dani Carvajal will miss all the remaining games in 2023, three in the league and one in the group stage of the Champions League. He would also miss the first league match of 2024 and possibly Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey debut earlier in the year.
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Betis
|
December 9
|
The league
|
Union Berlin
|
December 12th
|
Champions League
|
Villarreal
|
December 17
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
December 20th
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
January 3
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
January 6 or 7
|
Copa del Rey
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
January 10
|
Spain Supercup
