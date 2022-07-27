Comedian Dani Calabresa did not have her fixed contract with Globo renewed and was released by the broadcaster after seven years in the house. Calabresa wants to return to Big Brother Brazil with the CAT BBB board, which she commanded this year, in the last edition of the reality.

Calabresa’s fixed contract with Globo ended in December 2021, reports Notícias da TV. The comedian is in negotiation about the presentation of CAT BBB 23.

“I work under contract. It’s cool, because I love working at Globo, but we have so many other opportunities. I want to go back to BBB 23. I loved doing the show”, said the actress, during the launch of the film O Palestrante, starring her and Fábio Porchat.

According to the former MTV, the decision was made by mutual agreement. “This model contract [por obra] allows different partnerships, allows the artist to vary. I think it’s modern. It may be that a year from now I will be crying under the bridge”, he said in an interview with columnist Lucas Pasin, from UOL.

The artist was part of programs such as Zorra (2015-2020), Caldeirão do Huck (2000-2021), Escolinha do Professor Raimundo (2015-2020) and Tá no Ar: A TV na TV (2014-2019).

In the GNT channel, of the Globo group, she commanded the Dani-se, canceled after two seasons. “It was a comedy show made for a non-humor channel. I was already happy that it lasted two seasons, it was a success, but it wasn’t the audience and I didn’t expect it to continue”, said the comedian.