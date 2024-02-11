The São Paulo court banned the comedian from speaking publicly about the women who accuse him of harassment

Comedian Dani Calabresa celebrated this Sunday (11.Feb.2024) the decision of the TJ-SP (Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo) to prohibit comedian Marcius Melhem from publicly mentioning her name or nickname, that of her lawyer Mayra Cotta or actresses Carol Portes, Veronica Debom and Renata Ricci.

In an interview with the portal LeoDiasthe comedian thanked the Court for “victory”. “This is, in fact, a 2nd big victory, because the 1st was having my complaint accepted within the company […] and he doesn’t work there anymore.”she said.

Finally, Calabresa stated that she hopes the case can encourage other women to report cases of harassment. “May this, in some way, reach women who go through unacceptable situations and wonder 'am I being exaggerated? Am I being dramatic, is this a joke?' We know when it isn't. That's it, friends! We are together!”.

The case became public in December 2019. The following year, it gained prominence following a report in the magazine Piauí. The text narrates reports from professionals who say they were harassed, both morally and sexually, by the comedian. Two alleged victims of sexual harassment, 7 of moral harassment and 3 of sexual and moral harassment are mentioned.

One of these women is comedian Dani Calabresa. According to the report, Melhem tried “grab it” and show her his penis at a karaoke in Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. The episode took place in November 2017. The comedian was fired from Globe in August 2020.

In an interview with Power360in May 2023, Melhem admitted that during the period in which he headed the comedy team at TV Globo it was common for him and his subordinates to do “jokes” each other. He stated that, in some cases, the team “past the point”but denied that there was a “toxic environment” of work. He said the accusation of sexual harassment is “completely false”.

Watch the interview with Marcius Melhem (48min55s):