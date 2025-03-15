03/15/2025



You do not always win, neither in life or sport. Dani Bárez knows well, to which he has Tropezar headdress again. The Valencian, who went to the Apex de Las Vegas in search of his second victory at the UFC, was surpassed by the Brazilian André Lima, obtaining his second defeat in the company. Now, he meets a negative record of a won fight and two losses. Undoubtedly a complicated tesiture, which converts its next contest into a All or nothing.

The fight began with a great rhythm, but André Lima showed that it was made. With a great forcefulness He began punishing the advanced leg of Spanish based on kicks, something that he would maintain along the fight. Despite this, Bárez would not shrink, remaining firm and demonstrating danger with his hands. However, the Brazilian was more accurate, connecting his straight blows to the Valencian face. At the end of the assault, Bárez was able could not take advantage And they returned to the vertical fight.

Pet (André Lima nickname) continued to punish until the bell rang. In the following round the same tonic was repeated as in the first. The Brazilian was a lot More accurate and with more variety of combinations. He hit both up and down, causing great damage. It was in these moments when one of the most dangerous moments arrived, because Lima cornered Bárez against the fence to show his arsenal in the ‘striking’ (hit). Finally, he knocked the Valencian and ended the assault on top.

In the last compass Dani Bárez had to give everything for the whole. He was going down on the cards, so his only option was to finish the lawsuit. Even so, Lima demonstrated a great poise and did not rush, keeping calm. In an attempt to reverse the situation, that of Burjassot tried to transfer the lawsuit at canvas, but in a failed way, as the Brazilian ended up. After controlling for a few minutes he transitions behind the back, where he could fit a Mataleón who submitted Bárez.









At the end of the fight, both sides of a coin were seen. On the one hand, André Lima gets his fourth victory in the UFC with only 26 years, and already points to the high positions of the classification. On the other is Dani Bárez, with 36 years and with a record in the UFC of A victory and two losses. Now, Spanish has to recover, recover sensations and return to the strongest cage than ever. Your next fight will be key to staying in the company.