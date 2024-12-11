12/11/2024



Updated at 11:31 p.m.





Spanish mixed martial arts continue to be congratulated. Dani Bárez (17-6, 1-1 in the UFC) already has a job in the UFC. As ABC MMA has learned exclusively, the Valencian flyweight fighter will face the Brazilian André Lima (10-0, 3-0 in the UFC), on March 15 in Las Vegas, in an event that will take place at the UFC Apex, the private facilities of the American company.

Bárez arrives very motivated after having obtained his first victory in the UFC by beating the Mexican Víctor Altamirano in Paris last September. At 36 years old, the Valencian is living a sweet moment because now he will have the opportunity to continue climbing positions in the flyweight division, one of the ones with the fewest fighters on its roster. Furthermore, a few days after this lawsuit he will be a father for the first time.

On the other side of the octagon will appear André Lima, a Brazilian fighter who is undefeated throughout his professional career. It will be a very tough fight for the Spaniard, since Lima has just won three fights in 2024 against Igor Severino, Mitch Raposo and Felipe dos Santos. At only 25 years old, the Brazilian is one of the most promising athletes in the flyweight category, so it will be a good opportunity to make a statement in the UFC for the Valencian.

Regarding the fighting style, Lima is an athlete who has made a career in kickboxing, so he has a way of competing that is very based on striking, something that could favor Bárez, who is also very talented in that facet of the game. . In any case, the Valencian wanted to remain very active and it is great news for everyone that he will be back in the first quarter of 2025.