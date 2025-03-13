The life of a fighter is never easy. Well knows Dani Bárez. The athlete born in Valencia (Burjassot, 1988) has had to walk through swampy land before being able to fulfill his dream and place himself in the elite of mixed martial arts (MMA). This 36 -year -old is fighting at the UFCthe biggest league of discipline worldwide. His position is occupied by very few people in the world, and although arriving was not simple, He got it. His first sports interest came through football, but he quickly changed the tacos and playgrounds for tatamis and pimples. He started with kickboxing and other modalities of ‘striking’ (hit), something that quickly opened his eyes and meddled in the world of the fight.

His passion had aroused. He began to be tested on the floor with the Jiu-Jitsu, quickly going on to fall in love with the MMA. Despite the risk, he decided to sacrifice everything for carving a professional career, something that would eventually be the right decision. However, the beginnings are never easy. At the same time he trained and fought he had to perform various trades, such as a chef, under a Decathlon store, disco security or air conditioners. It was not until 2012 that he would go up to the cage, obtaining his first victory against Andoni Sorando. He quickly continued his career both nationally and traveling from International way.

In that first ascent, it would face rivals such as Manel Kape, the current number 6 in the UFC fly weight ranking, although losing. However, it was not until the end of 2016 when the ‘earthquake’ Bárez arrived. Six international victories consecutively not only allowed him to proclaim himself European and World Champion of the promoter Bamma, but also granted his first contact with the UFC. He entered Dana White’s Consender series, an opportunity that offers you the possibility of getting A contract at the UFC. However, here the first varapalo would arrive. After a tight combat, it would fall by divided decision.

The dream seemed to fade between his fingers, but Bárez would not give up, and continued fighting until he achieved it. Thus, he accumulated others Four international thread triumphsall finished in the first assault. The UFC had no choice, we had to sign that Spanish fly weight. Thus, on July 22, 2023 he would debut in the largest company of MMA of the APPOINT. Even if it was short, he had already arrived, The dream was fulfilled. However, it was not the dream debut. Despite almost ending his opponent, Jafel Filho, he replied and managed to submit Burjassot’s. Even so, the smile and energy did not disappear Dani Bárez’s Rosto. He prepared conscientiously for his next appointment and would not waste it.









I would arrive in Paris after being out more than a year for an altercation with an objective in mind, having His first victory In the company. No sooner said than done. The Spanish would be imposed before Víctor Altamirano by decision, after a duel not suitable for cardiac. Finally, the day had arrived. Dani Bárez went out with his arm up at the UFC. The boy who repaired airs while training had achieved him at 35, demonstrating that It is never too late. Demonstrating that the effort and determination to achieve something ends up.

However, the dream does not end here. Bárez still remains to enjoy and continue adding triumphs for the country. Now, it has A stumbling and a victory In the company of Dana White, so to ensure your stay you must obtain success at your place. His rival is not easy, because it is undefeated throughout his career and with three achievements in the company. This is André Lima, a very complete Brazilian but with a predilection for the ‘striking’, like the Valencian, something that guarantees the show. But it’s not time to doubt. Dani Bárez comes for all and with the triumph between eyebrow and eyebrow. His time has arrived.