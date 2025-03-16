The Valencian fighter Dani Bárez He was defeated this Saturday by the undefeated Brazilian fighter André Lima in the UFC LAS VEGAS 104 After a submission with a Mataleón that ended the fight. The Spanish, after the battle, shared a video on social networks with a completely destroyed face in which He said he had “passed over” him completely in combat.

Lima dominated the fight from Cabo on a tail, was superior in all the plots of the battle, and gave his entirety with a maneuver to which Báez could not escape.

Of course, before, Báez was superior in the ‘striking’, especially in a second assault on which he left the face of his rival ‘like a chrome‘. The Spaniard tried to survive, but the wounds of his face speak clearly of what has been lived in the octagon.

“Thank you very much for the messages of support, I literally notice that they have passed me over and I recognize it, it is what there are, there are levels and levels (…) I have fallen into the best league in the world and I am proud of all the work I have done to get here“The fighter who will now return to Spain said to see the birth of his first child and recover from the injuries.

Finally, with a humility that is scarce in the professionalism of the MMA, he sends a message of optimism to his ‘executioner’: “I just want to tell my rival that he has a lot of futureit is very strong and it is No. 1 … to continue working, never give up, “he settled.