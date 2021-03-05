Dani Barez is a free agent. This was revealed by the fighter in a talk in Twitch. “I am no longer a Combate Americas fighter. Now let others enjoy it. I’ve done what I can while I’ve been. I need to fight and I can’t stand. There are people who tell me why can’t I take it if they treat me well. It is true, but I do not want to be without competing (Combate Americas did not perform any show in 2020). The only place it would be like that would be the UFC. I want to fight because there will be a day that I cannot and I want to take advantage of, “revealed the fighter, who has not fought since December 2019.

His decision to leave Combate Americas comes after the problems of entry in the United States right now. “You were going to see me fighting for the title of Combate Americas. I had signed it since January, but because of a visa issue they took me out of that fight. So my manager decided to break the contract“He added. Despite that decision, the Spaniard has not stood still. On Instagram he has launched a raffle to pay for the 7,960 dollars that the work visa costs in the United States.

“I am managing that work visa. It is quite complicated and expensive, but it can open doors to the big leagues for me. Now with the pandemic there are many last minute casualties and the opportunity may arise. As if I have to pay for the trip or they let me know with a week. Within the limitations of the situation, I am training 100%, as if there were a fight, “he points out. Now, therefore, he is open to any promotion. What he is clear about is what he wants to continue. At 32 years old, he is in the best moment of his career (comes with a six-win streak, including two titles at BAMMA and two fights at Combate Americas).