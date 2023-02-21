Dani Alves: zero hour to find out if he’s out of jail

Daniel Alves He spends his days in prison waiting for justice to resolve his case, after the complaint of sexual abuse filed by a woman.

Alves served a month in jail this Monday, where he was sent on January 20.

The footballer has given at least 4 different versions of what happened that night in a Barcelona nightclub.

Alves’ future

His latest version generated new controversy, saying, according to the Spanish press, that he was the victim of abuse by the woman, adding that he did not say anything before to protect her.

key day

The Court of Barcelona will announce this Tuesday, February 21 to the parties if the Brazilian defender can be released from jail.

The lawyer of the young woman who allegedly raped the footballer Dani Alves has affirmed this Thursday that a hypothetical provisional release for the player “would be an attack on the psychological integrity” of the victim.

The footballer’s defense insists that the sexual act between Alves and the alleged victim was consented to.

If Alves were benefited with probation, the case would continue its course and the player would have to accept precautionary measures

