Tuesday, February 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dani Alves: zero hour to find out if he’s out of jail

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Dani Alves: zero hour to find out if he’s out of jail


close

Daniel Alves

Daniel Alves.

Photo:

Instagram Dani Alves, iStock

Daniel Alves.

Definitive date to define the future of the footballer.

Daniel Alves He spends his days in prison waiting for justice to resolve his case, after the complaint of sexual abuse filed by a woman.

See also  Not only CR7-Arabia: from India to Angola, how many champions on the other side of the world

Alves served a month in jail this Monday, where he was sent on January 20.

The footballer has given at least 4 different versions of what happened that night in a Barcelona nightclub.

Alves’ future

His latest version generated new controversy, saying, according to the Spanish press, that he was the victim of abuse by the woman, adding that he did not say anything before to protect her.

key day

The Court of Barcelona will announce this Tuesday, February 21 to the parties if the Brazilian defender can be released from jail.

The lawyer of the young woman who allegedly raped the footballer Dani Alves has affirmed this Thursday that a hypothetical provisional release for the player “would be an attack on the psychological integrity” of the victim.

The footballer’s defense insists that the sexual act between Alves and the alleged victim was consented to.

If Alves were benefited with probation, the case would continue its course and the player would have to accept precautionary measures

See also  'Only yes is yes': the law on sexual consent that divides Spain

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Dani #Alves #hour #find #hes #jail

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A popular jury will try in April and May the four hitmen who terrorized the Costa del Sol in 2018

A popular jury will try in April and May the four hitmen who terrorized the Costa del Sol in 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result