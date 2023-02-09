The legal situation of the Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alves It continues to be complicated, in the midst of the process that is being followed for an alleged sexual assault on a 23-year-old girl in a Barcelona nightclub.

The player has been in prison since January 20, but his lawyers were seeking this Thursday to grant him parole. However, the complainant opposed Alves’ release from jail.

According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, the accusing party presented its position and requested that Alves remain provisionally in prison while the case against him is finished.

The Prosecutor’s Office had already opposed Alves’ release from prison on Monday, despite the request of his lawyers to apply some measures to prevent him from escaping before the trial. Among them was the request to put a bracelet on him that would allow him to locate him by satellite.

Dani Alves, when he was taken to prison.

The arguments of the defense of Dani Alves

In the appeal, the player’s lawyer, Christopher Martell, used several arguments to dismantle the risk of escape on which the judge who is investigating the case in the Court of Instruction number 15 of Barcelona relied to send the footballer to prison.

The player’s defense alleged, among other reasons, that Alves voluntarily went to testify before the Mossos, that he resides with his wife in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) and that he has personal, family, social and business roots in the Catalan capital , which undermines their flight risk.

He also argued that the player no longer has the “economic muscle of periodic income” that the instructor attributed to him, after the Mexican soccer club cougars, in which he played, terminated his contract and after the loss of other sponsorship, publicity and image contracts that he had signed with different brands.

In addition, in the brief presented before the Barcelona Court, the legal team of the former Barcelona player questioned the evidence that led the judge to send Alves to prison, mainly using the videos of the images prior to the moment in which the young woman and Alves they entered the private bathroom of a private room at the Sutton nightclub, where he allegedly raped her.

According to the letter, the videos show that before that moment Alves and the victim, who went to the disco with a cousin and a friend, were conversing in a “playful and festive way, surrounded by many people in an open space,” which that “far away” from the scenario of “environmental intimidation”.

Subsequently, Alves’ lawyer pointed out in the appeal, the recording denied that the footballer closed the bathroom door in which the alleged rape took place: first he is the one who enters the premises and, two minutes later, the young woman does, ” without Dani Alves clearing the way for him”.

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news