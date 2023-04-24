While the former Barça player Dani Alves has asked the judge who is investigating him for the alleged rape of a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona to release him on provisional release, and has insisted that the images from the security cameras of the reserved exculpate, his ex-partner, the model Joana Sanzhas been in scandal in Spain after he kissed a friend at a party.

Since the break with Alves, the model has been seen at work and also on trips, some parties, and birthday celebrations for her friends.

His most recent outing caused a scandal, after Sanz congratulated his great friend, Sandra Tabarés, on his birthday, with a kiss on the mouth.



“Happy birthday, Sandra Tabarés. I love you. Thank you for getting me up off the ground and filling me with vitality again. We continue to add moments. In thick and thin,” Sanz wrote on his networks. In a video, Sanz is dancing and at On the side there is a photo in which she kisses her friend on the mouth.

Joana Sanz dances at Sutton, the nightclub where Dani Alves allegedly raped a young woman In the video, a sensual kiss can be seen between Joana Sanz and her friend Sandra Tabarés in the same place where her ex-husband allegedly raped a young woman.https://t.co/U81yuIMXna pic.twitter.com/xLUx97FHQD — The Vanguard (@LaVanguardia) April 21, 2023

Sanz’s response

The model assures that she had to leave Barcelona. Photo: Instagram: @joanasanz

After a great scandal was generated in Spain due to her kiss, Joana Sanz reappeared on her networks to leave a strong message.

“I have the right, right? I have the right to go out, to enjoy, to continue with my lifesince I have not done anything wrong and my life continues,” wrote Sanz.

Sanz added that he made the decision to publish the images where he was seen kissing his friend because someone else had recorded them and he knew that “they were going to get ahead” and that a bigger scandal would be generated.

“The other day I published my friend Sandra’s birthday because I already knew that someone out there wanted to get ahead of me by posting a video enjoying her birthday, like any other friend would do”confessed the model.

And Alves?

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz.

Meanwhile, the defense of the player, whose first request to be released pending trial was already denied by the Barcelona Court in February, affirms that

Alves “can and wants to defend himself and will not evade the process,” according to a statement issued on Thursday.

For her lawyers, who claim to base their request on the provision of video evidence that confronts the complainant’s story, the “risk of flight is unthinkable” and they propose the possibility of a bail being imposed and the withdrawal of her two passports ( Spanish and Brazilian).

Alves has been in provisional prison, communicated and without bail since January 20, for a case opened for an alleged crime of sexual assault, which in Spain includes rape. A young woman accuses him of having raped him in the private bathrooms of a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December.

SPORTS

