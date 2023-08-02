The soccer player Dani Alves has appeared this Wednesday before the magistrate of the Court of Instruction 15 of Barcelona, ​​who has already finished the investigation against him for raping a young woman in the Sutton nightclub. The judge has informed her of the indictment, she has asked Alves if she wanted him to read it to her and he has assured that he knew the content. The footballer has not provided any new version and has limited himself to denouncing: “I do not agree with the account of the facts. It does not fit the reality of what happened.” Even so, the defendant’s lawyer, Cristóbal Martell, has stated that “the prosecution was not going to be appealed, since Alves wants to “speed up the process and arrive at trial as soon as possible.”

Alves arrived at the court at 12:45 p.m. and left shortly before 1:00 p.m. in a procedure that was carried out behind closed doors and lasted less than 15 minutes. In September, the Barcelona Court will assign a court for Alves to be tried in the coming months. The Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution will present, in the coming weeks, their indictments with their requests for penalties. The defense will also do the same, arguing the innocence of the footballer.

Alves has been in provisional prison since January 20 and, since then, his defense has requested on several occasions that he be released, something that both the instructor and the Barcelona Court have rejected, so that on Wednesday he arrived at the court led by the Mossos d’Esquadra from the Brians 2 prison, in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona). The magistrate processed him last Monday, concluding that there are sufficient indications to send him to trial for a crime of sexual assault with carnal access to a 23-year-old girl at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30. The judge also imposed a bond of 150,000 euros to cover eventual compensation to the victim, with the warning that if he does not pay it within 24 hours, he will proceed to seize his assets in a sufficient amount to cover it.

On the last occasion that the Barcelona Court refused to release him on provisional release, this June, the judges concluded that none of the maneuvers promoted by the former Barça player (a new statement, the analysis of the security cameras, the registration of his children) were used to set him free. In fact, according to the order that kept him in prison, the evidence collected by the Mossos d’Esquadra, especially the traces found in the toilets in the VIP area, “not only do not distort, but rather confirm” the victim’s story .

The player received a visit from his lawyer, Cristóbal Martell, on the eve of the summons for his prosecution. To questions from the journalists who were waiting for him at the exit, Martella signed that he had seen his client well, “strong, whole.”

