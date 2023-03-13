It is already known that the Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Barcelona Court to keep the former Barça player in prison Daniel Alves brandishing the multiple indications that in his opinion incriminate him, including DNA tests, while the footballer’s defense has once again questioned the victim’s version, but the issue has not ended.

Alves counts the days and while he waits for the start date of his trial, since he has received visits, the last one, that of his wife, Joanna Sanz.

It was revealed that Alves spends his days in jail in a small space. Note that he is six meters tall and is one of the few that has a private shower.

He doesn’t have a television, because Alves himself asked for it. The idea is to get away from everything that is said.

The footballer wakes up at 8 in the morning. The cell is located in module 13 and you can enjoy an indoor sports center, a gym, and a theater.

Sanz, unexpected message

Sanz returned to visit the footballer, who is accused of sexually abusing a 23-year-old girl at the end of December in a Barcelona nightclub.

The Brazilian’s wife arrived with Brunowho is his great friend of Alves, in addition to two escorts.

The model revealed several things, but what caused a lot of curiosity is that she talked about Alves’ ex-wife, dinora santanawho has also visited it.

When asked about the fact, Sanz warned: “She has a name. Please, leave the label,” he said.

Joana Sanz continues with her work as a model and has said that she has rested a bit, not only from the problem, but from the media and said that the first thing she would do would be to “sleep”.

On Sunday he returned to the prison, visited Alves, but on leaving he did not utter a word.

