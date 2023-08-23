The supermodel confessed to being afraid

Joana Sanzwife of Dani Alvesshe is very worried about the messages she is receiving. “I fear for my safety”, he revealed on social media. The former partner of the footballer (they are not yet separated) is suffering the consequences of a situation for which she is impotent. Joana Sanz is a collateral victim of the detention of ex-boyfriend Dani Alves, accused by a 23-year-old of sexual assault in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of 30 December.

“I’m scared. This person has been threatening me for months. I blocked him and he keeps texting my friends. I investigated him and in Brazil he was accused of possession of weapons, domestic violence and other crimes…”Joana Sanz explained about a man who is stalking her. “For starters, I don’t understand why I have to receive threats or insults. In addition to what I’m going through, I also have to deal with this. This person is exaggerating. I fear for my safety. Enough.”concluded Alves’ ex. See also F1 | Ocon case: the fear of Baku changes the podium procedure

August 22, 2023 (change August 22, 2023 | 11:35 am)

