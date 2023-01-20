Daniel Alves He was sent to prison this Friday, after being accused by a woman of having sexually assaulted her in a nightclub in Barcelona last December.

“The magistrate has agreed to the communicated provisional prison and without bail for an open cause for the crime of sexual assault,” the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (northeast) said in a statement.

In this way, the judge in his case endorsed the request of the prosecution, which hours before had requested that the former Barça player, who aligned with Brazil in the World Cup in Qatar, be sent to prison awaiting trial.

Now, after this situation, The Brazilian’s wife, the Spanish model Joana Sanz, broke her silence on social networks.

(The latest: Dani Alves does not sit still: unexpected reaction after being sent to jail).

‘I have lost my only two pillars’

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz. Photo: Instagram Joana Sanz, Screenshot video @victor_nahe See also From Napoli to Fiorentina: here is the calendar of the top 10 of A up to the World Cup

Hours before the soccer player Dani Alves was sent to prison, his wife, the model Joana Sanz, posted a message on social networks. “Together …” (Together, in English) is what Sanz wrote next to a photo in which her hands and her husband’s hands are seen, intertwined.

(In detail: Dani Alves: hard message from his wife before going to prison for sexual assault).

Message from Dani Alves’ wife. Photo: Instagram Joana Sanz

His partner had already spoken with ‘Antena 3’ about the complaint that began to be made public the first week of January: “I know who my husband is, I know how I met him; I know how respectful he is because not even when he was getting to know me did he disrespect me. I have seen many times how women approach the booth, daring, to try something with my husband in my face. If they do it in my presence, I don’t want to imagine when I’m not there”.

And now, this Friday, after being sent to preventive detention, Sanz reappeared on social networks with another message. This time, denouncing violations of his privacy and expressing his pain.

“I ask the media that are outside my house, please, to respect my privacy at this time. My mother has passed away a week ago, I have barely begun to assume that she is no longer around to torment me with the situation of my husband. I have lost the only two pillars of my lifehave a little empathy instead of looking for so much news in the pain of others” (sic), Sanz pointed out in his Instagram stories, accompanying a photo of the moon, in Barcelona.

SPORTS

More sports news