Friday, June 9, 2023
Dani Alves’ wife escapes chaos and arrives in Colombia: this is what is known

June 9, 2023
in Sports
Joana Sanz is already in Colombia. Meanwhile, her husband is defined whether or not she leaves jail.


Joana Sanz in Colombia - Dani Alves

Joana Sanz, in Medellin.

Instagram of Joana Sanz, EFE

Joana Sanz, in Medellin.

Joana Sanz is already in Colombia. Meanwhile, her husband is defined whether or not she leaves jail.

Dani Alves plays one last card this Friday to ask to be releasedafter almost five months in pretrial detention for a delicate case of sexual abuse in which, in the light of the authorities’ evidence, he is quite committed.

The Brazilian soccer player is waiting for the decision that will be taken by the third section of the Barcelona Court, in a case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a woman in a Barcelona nightclub last December.

Awaiting the decision the news has come from Alves’ wife, the Spanish model Joana Sanz.

The distinguished businesswoman surprised her own and others, as she landed in Colombia while her husband lives key hours.

Dani Alves’ wife flees chaos and arrives in Colombia

Instagram Joana Sanz / Dani Alves

As shared by Sanz herself, his last minute decision was to travel to Colombia.

The Spanish model arrived in Medellín in the company of Alicia Martínez, another model from her country.

Sanz has been in Antioquia for more than 24 hours, where he was already able to visit Comuna 13 and Piedra del Peñol.

In addition, was seen at the headquarters of James Rodríguez’s coffee, Café Dos Molinos.

The reason for his trip responds to the commemoration of his 31st birthday. The decision, as reported by the Spanish press, was to celebrate in Colombia and take a breath outside of Spain, where tension is permanent due to the Alves case.

“We are melos”Sanz posted.

