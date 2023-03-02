The lawyers representing the Brazilian Daniel Alves In the case in which the player is accused of rape by a woman in a nightclub in Spain, they will request a psychological examination of the victim.

The intention of the player’s defense would be to try to prove a possible “narrative distortion” of the young woman who made the accusation. This, despite The one who has decided to change his version more than four times has been Alves himself.

The information was released by the Spanish newspaper ‘El Periódico’, which indicates that Cristóbal Martell, the player’s main lawyer, is carrying out a real ‘legal battle’ to have the young woman undergo a psychological test, since Alves seems every increasingly compromised by the strength of the evidence analyzed.

Meanwhile, Joana Sanz, the wife of the player who left Pumas de México unexpectedly, surprised with a heartbreaking message that, for some Internet users, would open the door to a possible divorce.

“You have to accept that sometimes beautiful things come to an end”shared the Spanish model.

‘You have to let go…’

The model assures that she had to leave Barcelona. Photo: Instagram: @joanasanz

“You have to let go, because you are letting your past occupy that space in your heart and mind that should be for the future”tear off the text that Sanz shared in his Instagram stories.

“You have to let go because, in the end, if you are going to find that human being who is going to give you the deepest joy, if you are going to find that person who is going to help you live the kind of love you have always deserved -You have to make sure that you are prepared for it”, continues reading.

“You have to accept that sometimes beautiful things end, sometimes people leave, sometimes two human beings can’t get over it, and you have to accept it. You have to heal. You have to move on, you have to believe in that version of yourself that he’s laughing in bed on a Sunday morning with the person he loves twenty years from now, because you deserve that future. He is waiting for you. Choose it”, concludes the letter, which belongs to the book ‘A Gentle Reminder’, by the author Blanca Sparacino.

*With information from O Globo, from Brazil.

From the Newspaper Group of America

(GDA)