Daniel Alves He has been transferred to the Brians 2 prison admission module, which has less crowded and safer spaces, and in the next few hours the prison staff will assign him a cell.

According to prison sources, the Brazilian soccer player had been in the admission module of the Brians 1 prison in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona) since last Friday, when a Barcelona judge ordered his admission to prison without bail, accused of raping a woman. young man in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30.

Now, with all this situation, Alves’s wife, the Spanish model Joana Sanz, revealed her pain through social networks.

“My heart, endure so much pain”he pointed out on Instagram.

‘Honey, hold on…’

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz. Photo: Instagram Joana Sanz, Screenshot video @victor_nahe

Hours before the soccer player Dani Alves was sent to prison, his wife, the model Joana Sanz, posted a message on social networks. “Together …” (Together, in English) is what Sanz wrote next to a photo in which her hand and her husband’s hand are seen, intertwined.

On January 5, Sanz had already spoken with ‘Antena 3’ about the complaint that began to be made public in the first week of January: “I know who my husband is, I know how I met him; I know how respectful he is because not even when he was getting to know me did he disrespect me. I have seen many times how women approach the booth, daring, to try something with my husband in my face. If they do it in my presence, I don’t want to imagine when I’m not there”.

This Friday, after being sent to preventive detention, Sanz reappeared on social networks with another message. This time, denouncing violations of his privacy and expressing his pain.

“I ask the media that are outside my house, please, to respect my privacy at this time. My mother has passed away a week ago, I have barely begun to assume that she is no longer around to torment me with the my husband’s situation. I have lost the only two pillars of my life, have a little empathy instead of looking for so much news in the pain of others” (sic), Sanz pointed out in his Instagram stories, accompanying a photo of the moon, in Barcelona.

And now, this Monday, with the prison change, the message was even more direct: “My heart, please endure so much pain”.

These letters, shared on Instagram, were located on the black background, of the Notes application, of Sanz’s cell phone.

*With EFE