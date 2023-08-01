Forty-year-old Alves, who was still active at the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year, is said to have raped a woman in a nightclub in Barcelona in December. After an initial denial, he later said that everything was done by mutual consent. The defender has been in a prison outside Barcelona since January 20. Shortly after the case became known, the Mexican club Pumas decided to terminate Alves’ contract.
Alves, a former Barcelona player, could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty. The former player of FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, among others, has been detained for five months on suspicion of rape. Alves’ request for bail has been rejected three times.
