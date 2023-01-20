A Spanish judge ordered this Friday preventive detention without bail for the former Brazilian soccer player Daniel Alvesaccused by a woman of having sexually assaulted her in a nightclub in Barcelona last December.

“The magistrate has agreed to the provisional detention communicated and without bail for an open cause for the crime of sexual assault,” the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia said in a statement.

In this way, the judge endorsed the request of the prosecution, which hours before had requested that the former Barça player, who aligned with Brazil in the World Cup in Qatarwas sent to prison awaiting trial.

Alves had been arrested on Friday morning after being summoned for questioning over an alleged sexual assault on a woman at a nightclub in the Catalan capital at the end of December, explained a source from the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police. According to a source close to the case, the young woman accuses Alves of rape, a claim she confirmed this Friday.



What’s next for Alves?

The athlete is 39 years old. Photo: Instagram: @danialves

In sports, Alves is already suffering the first consequences. The Pumas of Mexican soccer announced the separation of Dani Alves this Friday after the Brazilian soccer player was sent to prison.

By regulation, all the contracts of soccer players belonging to Liga MX clubs have a clause that stipulates that the labor agreement will be terminated in the event that they are found guilty of a crime for which they must pay a sentence, according to a report in the newspaper El Universal.

Regarding his process, according to legal sources, in accordance with the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusation brought by the complainant, the head of the investigating court number 15 of Barcelona has decreed unconditional imprisonment for the footballer, considering that He presents a high risk of flight, given his economic capacities and the fact that he resides outside of Spain.

The magistrate reasons that Brazil does not have extradition agreements with Spain, which increases the risk that the athlete will try to flee from Spanish justice and take refuge in his country of origin.

‘Up to 12 years in prison’

According to the Penal Code in force in Spain, Alves could face sentences of 1 to 4 years in prison if he is convicted of sexual assault.



If the charges are for rape, he would face a sentence ranging from 6 to 12 years in prison, according to Spanish media reports.

The information that has transpired indicates that the order is for prison without bail. In law, bail is used to indicate that a person charged in a judicial proceeding can be released from jail until a sentence is handed down, in exchange for the amount of money determined by the judge. This is not the case of the footballer.

Alves will remain jailed “until a trial date is set,” according to the sports network ESPN, citing judicial sources.

The outlet adds that in “extreme cases” provisional detention can be extended “up to a maximum of four years.”

“The footballer, however, faces a stay in prison that could be several months, waiting for his team of lawyers to request his release again until the trial is held,” adds ESPN.

After waiting for the judicial resolution in the dungeons of the City of Justice, the former Barcelona player entered this Friday afternoon in the Brians 1 prison in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona).

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

With AFP and EFE

