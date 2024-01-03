Daniel Alves He is still waiting for his trial day to arrive after being accused of allegedly raping a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.

The Brazilian soccer player is in jail and once the scandal broke out with his current wife, the model.Joana Sanz, has been seen with multiple messages on his social networks.

Will it be true?

It has been a year since the incident and the information about Alves and Sanz does not stop appearing. Every day you know something.

The latest is a video that came to light and can be seen on the model's Instagram that leaves many questions in the air.

Sanz lost his mother days before what happened with Alvestwo hard blows in his life, from which he has not been able to get up.

“Two hard blows that Joana experienced in just a few days, leaving her completely devastated and subjected to brutal media harassment. But now a detail leaked online by the Canary Islands makes us suspect that what we experienced with the Brazilian's arrest was even harder than we imagined. Were you expecting a child with Dani Alves when the scandal broke?

And I add: “A few days ago, Joana shared a photograph with her mother with an emotional message: “I think what hurts me the most about this day is that I am not going to share it with you again.”. There were so many memories left to make that it frustrated me. Sometimes we get caught up in family reunion moments without thinking about how lucky we are to have those moments. That life passes us by fleetingly and we hardly stop to enjoy ours. Everything is an 'I must' or a 'I have' instead of a 'I want'. I want to do more for myself and for what makes me happy, for what fills my heart. I miss you mom, forgive me for not being able to go to Disney with a little person to dress up. “I will find my way again, everything passes.” But what really stands out is the video that she added to the post in which she paid tribute to her mother.

The publication warns that after the photo there is a video of Sanz and his mother in which Joana gave him a box with baby accessories.

“You can see how Joana gives a pink box to her mother in which you can see different baby products. The thing goes further. Immediately afterwards and with emotion running high, the model shows her mother a pregnancy test, causing the most emotional moment of the recording,” she says.

Due to the above, the question arises: Were you pregnant when the Alves scandal broke out?

