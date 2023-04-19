The Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves, in provisional prison for almost three months, testified on Monday at his own request before the judge investigating the alleged rape for which he was denounced by a woman in Barcelona.

The player briefly left the jail where he entered on January 20 to make a statement of about half an hour before the investigating judge of the case opened for an alleged crime of sexual assault, which in the Spanish penal code includes rape.

During his appearance, requested by the player himself, Alves once again stated that the sexual relations were consensual, according to judicial sources. It was the second time that the 39-year-old athlete He testified about what happened in the bathroom of a private room at a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December.

no carnivals

During his stay in prison, some details of Alves’ behavior have become known, such as that he has promoted soccer matches between inmates, that he has had to sign shirts that enter prison and that he has a good relationship with the other prisoners.

Now what was revealed is that the player wanted to celebrate his own Rio carnival but was appeased by the guard.

La Vanguardia revealed that the officials called his attention for the first time in the three months he has been behind bars.

According to Mayka Navarro, coinciding with the celebration of the carnivals in her country, “The man improvised a batucada in his cell, rhythmically hitting everything in his hands,” the report says.

He adds: “Then, the workers opened the door to remind him that it was not hours, nor a place for parties.”

Navarro says that the “routines have not changed and that he maintains the same exemplary behavior of the first day.”

This is how your process goes

The previous one was the day of his arrest, when the judge decided to send him to pretrial detention for, among other things, the high risk of flight and the fact that Brazil does not usually extradite its citizens. The player’s defense later filed an appeal to request his release before the Barcelona Court, but the court decided in February to maintain his provisional detention pending trial.

After his new statement, the footballer’s defense would be preparing another appeal to request his release again, according to the local press.

On January 2, a young woman reported that Alves had raped her in the private bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December.

The player, who initially denied knowing her, changed his version several times but ended up admitting that they had consensual relations.

The most successful footballer in history, with 43 titles, Alves lived the most glorious period of his career at Barça, between 2008 and 2016, when together with names like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández or Andrés Iniesta won 23 titlesincluding three Champions Leagues, six Spanish Leagues and four Copas del Rey.

