The defense of Dani Alves questioned the testimony of the 23-year-old who accuses the Brazilian of rape in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30 last year.

In the 24 pages of the document presented to the Spanish Justice it is alleged that the victim entered the bathroom two minutes after the athletewhich contradicts the report made by the woman.

Alves has been in jail since January 20 on suspicion of sexual assault allegedly committed inside the nightclub.

The videos of the defense of Alves

According to the Catalan newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’, which had access to the appeal, lawyer Cristóbal Martell maintains that the images from the security cameras and the victim’s account do not match.

The player’s defense insists that there is a two minute lag between the moment Alves enters through the bathroom door and the young woman’s arrival “after speaking with her two friends and a waiter.”

The woman, according to the Brazilian’s lawyer, then goes to the bathroom door and “enters without Alves opening the door.” According to Martell, “the images speak for themselves” and demonstrate “weaknesses in the prosecution evidence”.

In the appeal presented by the player’s defense at the Barcelona Court, Martell maintains that there are “certain weaknesses” in the evidence gathered against the former Barcelona striker.

According to him, the security cameras in the room did not fully correspond to the statements of the victim, a 23-year-old girl who renounced any compensation from the player.

Dani Alves’ lawyers have already filed an appeal requesting his release. They argue that there is no risk of flight and propose alternatives to provisional detention as guarantees that he will remain in Spain until the trial

In the request for suspension of preventive detention, Martell suggests the adoption of less onerous precautionary measures, such as daily appearance, the retention of the passport and the consequent prohibition to leave Spain, in addition to the use of an electronic bracelet.

