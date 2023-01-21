The case Daniel Alves run its course. After a Spanish judge ordered this Friday preventive detention without bail for the former Brazilian soccer player, accused by a woman of having sexually assaulted her in a nightclub in Barcelona last December, this Saturday news was revealed.

As reported by legal sources, in accordance with the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution brought by the complainant, the head of the Barcelona investigative court number 15 has decreed unconditional imprisonment for the footballer, considering that he presents a high risk of flight. , given their economic capacities and that they reside outside of Spain.

The Spanish media reported this Saturday that the Brazilian spent his first night in theto brians prison 1along with more accused of various crimes.

What is known is that the complainant declared first. The 23-year-old told what happened that night, that Alves invited her to the VIP area, followed her to one of the bathrooms, where she allegedly slapped him and raped her.

new revelation

According to the newspaper El País of Spain, the young woman who was allegedly raped has renounced being compensated.

The 23-year-old woman, with the right, in the event of a conviction, to be financially compensated, as the judge expressed, for the injuries and moral damages suffered, renounced exercising that right. The judicial sources consulted by the Spanish newspaper indicated that the young woman has the objective that justice be done.

Alves was taken from a dungeon to the Ciutat de la Justicia room, where he was questioned by the magistrate of the Investigating Court number 15 of Barcelona.

Once he declared, he returned to the dungeon, while the authorities continued to investigate. It is noted that the judge “not only took into account the credibility of the woman who was sexually assaulted, but also considered that her words have been corroborated by other investigative measures, such as forensic reports, fingerprints, security cameras and the statements of the discotheque staff”, says El Periódico.

Alves was a key player in the golden age of Barcelonawinning three Champions League with the club, and six Spanish league titles. The Brazilian also played for Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus among other teams.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

with Agencies

