Dani Alves completes more than three months in prison on account of a delicate rape complaint.

The Brazilian player, accused of having abused a young Spanish woman at the end of last year, has incurred a series of inaccuracies since the beginning of the judicial investigation that compromises him more and more.

For her part, the complainant has been very solid giving her version of what happened.

Pending a decision in the case, it was published in the last hours the first recording of the night in which the abuse would have been perpetrated.

In the revealing clip, Alves appears and, according to the Spanish press, the complainant.

(Also: Duván Zapata: see his tremendous goal after 15 games without scoring in Europe).

They reveal key video in the case of Dani Alves

Photo: Instagram Dani Alves, iStock

As reported by the European press, Alves requested his provisional release arguing that the videos from the nightclub would support that the relationship with the complainant was allegedly consensual.

before that, “The first video of Dani Alves in the private room with the young woman who denounced him comes to light”as the journalist Nacho Abad points out, in the relaunched Spanish newspaper ‘El Debate’.

In the recording, shared anonymously, Dani Alves is supposedly seen chatting with a young blonde, who would be the complainant in the case of sexual abuse.

Although the fragment is short, Abad precedes that The clip is part of the more than 25 hours of recording that the judge in the case has in her possession.

(Keep reading: Shakira: this would be her new house without Piqué, it is reached by boat and helicopter).

the rest of the video

Audience of Dani Alves in Barcelona

Abad recounted, in the media outlet ‘Cuatro’, that in the full video you can first see how “the girls start to dance”.



“There are three of them, and at a certain moment a waiter approaches them and invites them to the area where Dani Alves is”said.

He “talks to them (in a) relaxed and non-violent environment,” he added.

The journalist continued recounting what he saw next: “I observe in these images how Alves touches the c… of the girl.”

“Without your consent?” they asked.

“I tell you that it touches his ass and his consent is in his head,” Abad replied.

According to Abad, she “voluntarily goes to the bathroom a few seconds later. Alves comes out first; then one of her friends comes out, and you can see how they shake hands ”.

And finally, he said: “They don’t speak and, at a certain moment, the girl goes outside with her friend, they start talking and she is seen crying. The security guards appear, and, after a while, there are several people who are there, Dani Alves and his friend Bruno pass by, and they leave ”.

More news

SPORTS