Daniel Alvesdetained preventively in Spain since last Friday for a case of alleged sexual abuse, continues to be singled out for the revelations that arise over time.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘El Periódico’, the player saw one of his versions denied before the Justice due to the images from the security cameras of the nightclub where he wasthe night of December 30, when he would have forced a woman to have sex with him.

The recordings, the outlet in question points out, contradict his version and aggravate the changes in testimony that Alves has had during his short period in prison.

(The latest: Dani Alves changed his version and was left without a wife due to alleged abuse, the press says).

The videos that contradict Alves

The soccer player, who initially said that he did not know the victim and later argued that the sexual relationship had been consensual, was locked up for a few 15 minutes in the bathroom of the VIP area of ​​the Sutton nightclub, in Barcelona, ​​according to the Spanish newspaper ‘El Periódico’.

In the recordings, which have been analyzed by the witnesses -among whom would be the complainant’s friends and the waiter who served the group on that occasion- there are no traces of the versions told by Alves.

In fact, ‘El Periódico’ points out, “there are no coincidences” neither with the one he sent to television to say that the young woman was lying and that he had met her by chance in the bathroom of the facts, nor the one he kept in court of Instruction and that neither responds to the sequence of events captured by the cameras”.

(Keep reading: Piqué: they reveal the story of alleged infidelity to Clara Chía, after Shakira).

The videos, for procedural reasons, have not been published.

The contradictions in the Brazilian’s testimony, in addition to the risk of flight due to an alleged ticket already purchased to return to Mexico on Friday, the forceful and non-contradictory testimony of the woman who accuses himas well as medical examinations and police information, led Judge María Concepción Cantón Martín to order provisional detention without the right to bail.

The woman who accuses Daniel Alves of rape claims to have locked her in the bathroom. As has been known in press versions, the player sat on the toilet and forced her to have sex with him. The athlete would also have thrown her to the ground and forced her to perform oral sex on him. The woman would have tried to resist and for that reason she would have been allegedly attacked. After her, Daniel Alves would have penetrated her by force before they both left the cabin, according to the press.

Complainant rejects compensation

According to the newspaper ‘El País’, from Spain, the young woman who accuses of having been sexually abused, renounced to be compensated.

The 23-year-old woman, with the right, in the event of a conviction, to be financially compensated, as the judge expressed, for the injuries and moral damages suffered, renounced exercising that right.

The judicial sources consulted by the reputable Spanish newspaper indicated that the young woman’s objective is that justice be done, beyond any economic claim.

More sports news

SPORTS

*With information from ‘O Globo’, from Brazil.

From the Newspaper Group of America