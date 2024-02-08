The defense of the Brazilian footballer Daniel Alves He has maintained his request for acquittal in the final proceedings of the trial for sexual assault, although he has proposed as an alternative a sentence of one year in prison – the period he has been in preventive detention – and 50,000 euros in compensation.

(You may be interested: Pan American Games are still in controversy: Paraguay responds harshly to Colombia)

The defense has proposed as an alternative to acquittal a subsidiary penalty of one year in prison, the result of applying the incomplete defense of drunkenness, as well as the mitigating circumstances of reparation for damage and violation of fundamental rights due to the alleged partiality of the judicial process.

In her report, the prosecutor Elisabeth Jimenez has concluded that the victim's story is “absolutely credible”, which contrasts with the “contradictions” of Alves, who has offered a “battery of versions” and has demonstrated in the process that he feels “totally unpunished”, despite the “gaps” in their explanations.

He recalled that the victim explained that she voluntarily accessed the bathroom in the private room at the Sutton nightclub where Alves invited her and that she felt guilty about it, since that is a “common feeling” in victims of sexist violence. She has insisted that the complainant, despite being “devastated”, has made a “terrible effort” to explain what happened and make it clear that from “the first moment she said that she wanted to get out of there.”

How many years are you exposed to?

Dani Alves sitting in the dock moments after the trial against him began. Photo: EFE/ Alberto Estévez

In the Barcelona Court this Wednesday the trial against Alves was heard for sentencing, in which the Prosecutor's Office has ratified his request for nine years in prison for the footballer, which the private prosecution increases to twelve, in both cases with 150,000 euros in compensation.



Dani Alves, one of the most successful footballers in history, played for clubs such as Sevilla and Juventus Turin, in addition to being part of Messi and Guardiola's successful Barça team. When the events occurred he was briefly in Barcelona, ​​after returning from the World Cup in Qatar. After his imprisonment in January 2023, his team at the time, the Pumas de México, terminated his contract.

EFE AND AFP

More sports news