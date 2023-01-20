The athlete, an iconic figure of Barcelona Football Club, is being investigated for allegedly assaulting a young woman in a nightclub in the Mediterranean city in December 2022. Alves, 39, returned to Barcelona from Mexico, where he now plays with Pumas, to declare before the court that he decided to listen to the prison request of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Dani Alves will go to prison. The Brazilian, who achieved fame as a footballer at Barça and now plays for Pumas de México, must comply with the judicial decision of provisional detention and without bail following a complaint of sexual assault.

The police detained Alves in Barcelona, ​​the city where the attack took place, on the morning of January 20 to take a statement from him at the police station as an investigated and later to be transferred to the court to be questioned by the judge.

After listening to both the soccer player and the complainant, who also testified in court, the head of the court decided to impose jail while the investigation continues. Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution of the woman who filed the complaint requested this measure.

The alleged assault happened on December 30.

The alleged victim of the assault reported that Alves touched her under her underwear without her consent at Sutton, a well-known nightclub in Barcelona where they met at a party on the night of December 30-31, 2022.

At that moment, the woman notified the nightclub’s security personnel, who in turn alerted the police. The complaint for sexual assault was formalized on January 2.

Alves has denied the accusations at all times. On January 5, he spoke about the investigation on ‘Antena 3’, a Spanish channel, where he wanted to “deny everything.”

“I was in that place, I was with more people enjoying. Everyone who knows me knows that I like to dance. Enjoying, but without invading the space of others,” said the athlete.

“I don’t know her name, I don’t know her,” insisted Dani Alves.

Liga MX, the Mexican national championship, issued a brief statement upon learning of his arrest where they briefly stated that they would be “pending the case and the legal situation of the player to determine what is appropriate regarding his participation in the league.”

Stock image. Dani Alves, a Brazilian soccer player, faces South Korea with the Brazil team at the Qatar World Cup in Doha, on December 5, 2022. AFP – ODD ANDERSEN

Barcelona, ​​the city where the Brazilian will have to go to prison, is the same city that saw him succeed as a starter for Barça between 2008 and 2016. With the club, he won six Leagues, four Copas del Rey and three European Super Cups, among others .

Alves has also played for Sevilla, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Between 2021 and 2022 he returned to Barça to replace the right-back position that he used to occupy and to provide experience and encouragement at a low point in the club. Finally, the “Blaugrana” board decided not to renew it, which led it to join the ranks of Pumas.

His recent stint at Barça helped him to be able to attend the World Cup in Qatar, where Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

It is not the first time that a high-level footballer has been accused of a crime of sexual violence. Robinho, for example, a compatriot of Alves and a former Real Madrid player, was sentenced to nine years in prison for a gang rape in 2013.

However, Robinho never served his sentence, appealing the sentence and then returning to Brazil. Despite the fact that the Italian Supreme Court ratified the prison sentence, Brazil cannot extradite its natural-born citizens to Italy. An example of the judicial paths that sometimes allow this type of player to avoid prison and that could justify the provisional prison decision against Alves.

With EFE and local media