A Spanish judge ruled this Friday pretrial detention without bail for Brazilian footballer Dani Alves, accused by a woman of having sexually assaulted her in a nightclub in Barcelona last December. The winger, who is still on the list of players for the Mexican Pumas, is being transferred to the prison decided by the togada of his case.

Dani Alves, heading to jail

The footballer was transferred to the courts of the City of Justice in Barcelona for a statement to be taken. Photo: Anthony Lacerda. EFE

“The magistrate has agreed to the provisional prison communicated and without bail for an open cause for the crime of sexual assault”indicated in a statement the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (northeast).

In this way, the judge endorsed the request of the prosecution, which hours before had requested that the former Barça player, who aligned with Brazil in the World Cup in Qatar, be sent to prison awaiting trial.

Alves had been arrested on Friday morning after being summoned for questioning over an alleged sexual assault on a woman in a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December, explained a source from the Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police.

Transferred to the courts of the City of Justice of the Catalan capital,

Alves gave a statement before the judge. On January 2, the Catalan police received the woman’s complaint against the soccer player, police sources explained to AFP.

The sexual assault, which according to various Spanish media would have been rape, would have occurred “in a nightclub in Barcelona last December,” the court statement said. According to the local press, the events date back to the night of December 30-31.

The vans of the Mossos d’Esquadra arrive at the City of Justice to take Dani Alves to prison The judge has decreed provisional detention without bail for the alleged rape of a 23-year-old girl on 12/30 at the Sutton nightclub@COPE pic.twitter.com/nHV2f4Zt2L – Victor Navarro (@victor_nahe) January 20, 2023

Alves’ defense

The 39-year-old former FC Barcelona player responded to a police summons. See also WRC | Neuville and Wydaeghe discharged from hospital after the crash

In a video message broadcast to ‘Antena 3’ television on January 5,

Alves denied the facts.

“I don’t know her, I never saw her”said of the complainant. “I would like to deny everything,” she added, confirming that she was at the club “enjoying” but “without invading the space of others.”

Captain of the Brazilian team and the most successful soccer player in history, with 43 titles, he was on vacation in Barcelona before rejoining the Pumas de México after having played in the World Cup in Qatar with his team, which fell in the quarterfinals.

Alves is married to a Spanish model, Joana Sanz, who in an interview, also on ‘Antena 3’, broadcast on January 9, explained her version of what happened.

“On the 30th he went to dinner with his friends, to disconnect a bit, which he needed a lot for his head. He went out to dance and try to enjoy the music as he likes, period”, he stated. It is “news that has neither head nor tail,” she added.

The defendant’s showcase

It was at Barça, between 2008 and 2016, when the right-back lived his most glorious stage, accompanied by names like Lionel Messi, Xavi and Iniesta, winning 23 titles, including three Champions Leagues, six Spanish Leagues and four King’s Cups. .

In Qatar, he became the oldest Brazilian soccer player lined up in a World Cup.

Alves began his career with Esporte Clube Bahia in his country, and in 2002 he signed for Sevilla FC, where he spent six years before joining Barça. Then would come Juventus in Turin, the French PSG, where he met his compatriot Neymar, and a return to his country in 2019, before returning to Barça for six months in the 2021-2022 season.

Very active on social networks, Alves came to question the then Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro for comments that he considered offensive, before offering him his support in the 2022 presidential elections.

AFP AGENCY

