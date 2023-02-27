The footballer’s soap opera Daniel Alveswho is still in jail, does not stop and more details of the case are known every day.

Alves, who is accused of sexual abuse and rape by a young woman who says he forced her to have sex in a nightclub, awaits trial.

the legal

The magistrates of the third section of the Court of Barcelona have thus dismissed the appeal of the Brazilian player against the arrest warrant of the investigating judge who sent him to jail on January 20, after he was admitted to the penitentiary center brians 2, in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona).

The court considers that “there is a high risk of flight linked, on the one hand, to the high penalty that may be imposed in the present case, the severe indications of criminality against him and the bulky economic capacity that would allow him, as we have said, to leave Spain in any time,” the court said in a statement.

For the court, withdrawing the passport of the 39-year-old former FC Barcelona player would not “prevent him (…) from leaving Spain by air or sea or even by land without documentation,” the statement added.

Photo: EFE/Antonio Lacerda

judgment and penalty

In Spain they warn that the trial will begin soon and there is even talk of the harsh and long sentence that he could serve in prison.

According to the newspaper ‘El Mundo’, the trial against the footballer is close to being held. It is assured that it will be this year, since the investigation is almost closed.

“It is foreseeable -and desirable- that in a short period of time the investigation is completed and the summary concluded, so that provisional detention can be maintained for a reasonable period of time, without reaching the legally established maximums,” they said in court.

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz.

The soccer player faces “a crime of sexual assault with penetration of article 179 of the Criminal Code” and this crime in Spain has a penalty between four and 12 years in prison.

It is pointed out that, suddenly, it may be less years, and that it would take into account the alleged abuse of authority by forcing the victim. “Thus, the Brazilian could face a sentence of between 8 and 10 years in jail,” they say.

