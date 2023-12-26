Joana Sanz He experiences complicated moments in his life. 2023 does not leave her with good memories, as her problems in her personal life tormented her.

At the end of 2022, Sanz faced the hard blow of her mother's death and the immense problem with her husband, the Brazilian soccer player, Dani Alves.

Strong, very strong

The model has revealed harsh intimacies about those situations that she has experienced in recent months, after those unfortunate complicated moments in her life.

Recently, Sanz spoke loud and clear about what happened to him and even admitted that the moments were so hard that he even thought about taking his own life.

Alves, at the end of December 2022, had a difficult situation. A young woman accuses him of alleged rape, because she says that in the bathroom of a nightclub in Barcelonahe had a sexual encounter without consent.

The truth is that Alves is imprisoned and awaiting trial, while Sanz has delivered some explosive statements.

For Christmas, the sought-after model wrote a message on her social networks, a direct shot at Alves.

“I believe that the love of before does not exist, because we have preferred false love. Being with many people because that is the only way to live life. Not fighting for anyone because there are 100 other people out there. We are committed to work, to friends, but not with the people we love for that reason, because there are always other options,” he said.

And he added: “Without realizing that, each time, you feel less special, because you go from story to story and all with the same ending. Therefore, if you think you have met the person of your life, don't screw it up, because no matter how many stories you live, the one you have to fight for is the one that moves you. And, if you have already met that person, go to death, because that is how you want it, because it is what is worth living for. and because you already know that's what I would do.”

