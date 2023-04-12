Daniel Alves He remains in the Brians II prison in Spain, where he is accused of the alleged rape of a 23-year-old girl in the bathrooms of a nightclub in Barcelona, on December 30, a case that has not been defined.

The player hopes that his trial will begin soon to know what to attend to, but in the meantime, some information is known every day.

(Miguel Escobar, one of the best central defenders in the history of Colombia, died) (Piqué and Clara Chía prepare a hard blow that would hurt Shakira, video)

The tournament

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced the XI Edition of the Intercentre Penitentiary Tournament, a championship that will be organized jointly with the Ministry of the Interior of Spain, which generates great expectations regarding the possibility that Alves competes and achieves a title that he never thought of.

Audience of Dani Alves in Barcelona

Alves would not be the first player to win an internal tournament in prison, since Ronaldinho won one in a jail Paraguayan.

good friend and support

Since Alves was locked up to date, the rate of people who have visited him has dropped. It is said that not even his family has returned to those parts.

Joana Sanz He did not return either, after it was announced that they broke the relationship they had, so the Brazilian has been left more alone in this hard moment.

But there is one person who has not abandoned him and who goes and visits him every week. It’s about his chef and his nutritionist, who was also at the disco that night.

The footballer was transferred to the courts of the City of Justice in Barcelona for a statement to be taken. Photo: Anthony Lacerda. EFE



Bruno Brazil He is the man who has not abandoned Alves. Whenever he goes in and out and is approached by the media he doesn’t speak, he stays silent and doesn’t give any clues as to how the player is doing.

It seems to be the only one who is by his side, who supports him in these moments when he needs a lot of support. Bruno, one of the few who has not turned his back on him.



(Michael Jordan: amount paid for his shoes breaks world record)

(Judge released Once Caldas players accused of extortion)

Sports