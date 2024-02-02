Dani Alves: this is the key testimony that sinks him and condemns him to prison

The Barcelona hearing has ruled out that the trial against the footballer Daniel Alves for the alleged rape of a young woman at the Sutton nightclub will be held behind closed doors, with the exception of the victim's statement, although images or sound of the hearing will not be allowed to be broadcast.

In an order, section 21 of the Court has rejected the request of the Prosecutor's Office, the private accusation exercised by the victim and Alves's defense that the trial be held behind closed doors, although it will guarantee measures to protect the identity of the victim as much as possible. the complainant and avoid visual confrontation with the accused.

In this way, the media will be able to follow the trial by internal signal, without broadcasting images or sound of it, and the victim will testify behind closed doors protected from Alves's vision by a screen, with the image pixelated and the voice distorted in the recording for the room.

The only image of Alves sitting on the bench will be that of the first day, next Monday, January 5, when news agencies, depending on the 'pool', will be allowed to take and disseminate photos and videos of the moments prior to kickoff. the session.

The trial, in which Alves faces a prosecutor's request for nine years in prison and the payment of compensation of 150,000 euros, is scheduled to start next Monday and last until Wednesday, with the appearance of around thirty witnesses. .

An expert speaks

The Spanish media have taken on the task of consulting experts on these issues, who warn that the Brazilian's situation is not the best.

Mundo Deportivo spoke with Josep Castellà, lawyer specialized in Criminal Law.

“Only the victim's version could be enough to reach the sentencing sentence,” the lawyer began by explaining, adding that “here the problem he has is [Dani Alves] The thing is that it has changed versions multiple times. So, it has very diminished credibility,” the report warns.

And adds: “”[La denunciante] It has its credibility intact because there is the same version from beginning to end,” details the referee, who highlights the work of Alves's second lawyer, Cristóbal Martell, when he tried to “distort the credibility of the victim. “The only evidence there is practically to convict him.”

