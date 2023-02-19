The Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Barcelona Court to keep the former Barça player in prison Daniel Alves brandishing the multiple indications that in his opinion incriminate him, including DNA tests, while the footballer’s defense has once again questioned the victim’s version.

In the third section of the Barcelona audience The hearing was held this Thursday for the appeal that Alves’ defense filed against the decision of the investigating judge to send him to prison without bail for raping a young woman on the night of December 30 in a bathroom in a nightclub in the capital catalan

(Nairo and ‘Supermán’ López: this is how they see Colombia in Europe after their scandals)

(Bravous bars and violent fans whip Colombian soccer: analysis)

As legal sources have explained, at the hearing, which was held behind closed doors to protect the privacy of the victim, Alves’ defense referred to the appeal he filed to request his release and, after insisting that the footballer has roots enough in Spain to guarantee that she will not flee, she has once again questioned the complainant’s version, among other aspects because she does not present vaginal lesions.

The evidence incriminating Alves has been the focus of much of the hearing: the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution filed by the victim have relied on the results of the DNA analysis, as well as the fingerprints and other remains found at the scene of the facts, to emphasize that there are numerous elements that accuse him.

his cell

In the last few hours, it has been revealed how Alves spends his days in jail and what his cell is like.

Be warned that It measures six meters and is one of the few that has a private shower. He doesn’t have a television, because Alves himself asked for it. The idea is to get away from everything that is said.

The footballer wakes up at 8 in the morning. The cell is located in module 13 and you can enjoy an indoor sports center, a gym, and a theater.

He spends his time playing parquet, signing autographs and sometimes playing soccer or acting as a coach.

“The Ana Rosa Program” spoke with a prisoner who warned: “He helps where he can. He buys food for people and all those things. He helps and invites. He is not a star. There are officials who dance to him water and there are others who are glad to have it there.

(Colombian soccer players protest Daniel Cataño’s sanction)

Sports