The investigating judge has agreed to imprison the Brazilian international footballer without bail Daniel Alves, accused of a crime of sexual assault, for allegedly raping a woman in a private bathroom of a nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30.

As reported by legal sources, according to the criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution brought by the complainant, the head of the investigating court number 15 of Barcelona has decreed unconditional imprisonment for the soccer player, considering that he presents a high risk of flight, given his economic capacities and that he resides outside of Spain.

The Spanish media reported this Saturday that the Brazilian spent his first night in the prison of Brian’s 1, along with others accused of various crimes.

What is known is that the complainant declared first. The 23-year-old told what happened that night and then Alves invited her to the VIP area, followed her to one of the bathrooms, where she allegedly slapped him and raped her.

in the dungeon

Alves was led from a dungeon to the room of the Justice Citywhere he was questioned by the magistrate of the Investigating Court number 15 of Barcelona.

Once he declared, he returned to the dungeon, while the authorities continued to investigate. It is noted that the judge “not only took into account the credibility of the woman who was sexually assaulted, but also considered that her words have been corroborated by other investigative measures, such as forensic reports, fingerprints, security cameras and the statements of the discotheque staff”, says El Periódico.

And he added: “Sources consulted say that the athlete entered into contradictions during his interrogation in the courts and at the Mossos police station, who arrested him early in the morning after being summoned to testify. Alves, who had denied any meeting with the young woman in a video sent to Antena 3 two weeks ago, this Friday has changed his version and has assured that the relations were consensual.

