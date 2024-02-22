The former Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves learned his sentence this Thursday, after having been found guilty of raping a young woman in the bathroom of a booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. the night of December 30, 2022.

Alves was punished with four and a half years in prison, five years of supervised release and nine years of removal from the victim, whom he must compensate with 150,000 euros, money that he has already posted as bail.

In the trial, which took place between February 5 and 7, the Prosecutor's Office requested nine years in prison for Alves and the private prosecution, twelve, although the court finally set it at four and a half years. by applying the mitigating factor of reparation for the damage and the Penal Code in force when he raped the victim, which was the initial “yes means yes” law of former minister Irene Montero.

The consequences of the conviction of Dani Alves

Although the sentence was benevolent for Alves, in accordance with what both the Prosecutor's Office and the accusing party had requested, the process brings negative consequences for the player, who was, at the time, the footballer with the most titles won in all of history. .

The conviction means, first, the end of his football career: when Alves committed the crime for which he was convicted he was still an active player. He had a current relationship with Pumas, from Mexico's first division, which he had arrived in mid-2022 after a second spell at Barcelona.

In fact, Alves played his last game on January 8, 2023, a week after the events that led him to prison. He came on in the second leg in Pumas' 2-1 victory against Juárez FC. On January 20, 2023, Pumas terminated the Brazilian's contract.

Later, a press version claimed that the Mexican club demanded compensation.

“For very serious breaches by the player, in the terms provided for in the fourteenth and fifteenth clauses of the contract, the player is irremediably obliged to reimburse the club for the payment of the compensation provided for in the fifteenth clause of the contract, in the amount of 5 million net dollars, that is, free of all taxes or withholdings,” says the document, which was published at the time by the UOL portal.

The crime that Alves committed also caused him to end his relationship with the model Joana Sanz, who, at the time, assured that she believed in her partner's innocence.

“I know who my husband is (…). I know how respectful he is because even when he was getting to know me he did not disrespect me. I have seen many times how women approach the booth, daring, to try something with my husband in my face,” Sanz said at the time.

