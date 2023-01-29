It is already known that the lawyer Ester García López, who defends the woman who denounced Daniel Alves for an alleged sexual assault He assured that he would reject a possible agreement proposal to avoid a conviction of the soccer player, in an interview published this Thursday by the Brazilian portal UOL, but the evidence against the soccer player is increasingly conclusive.

García stressed that his client has “firmly” and repeatedly rejected the possibility of receiving compensation from his alleged attacker, to which he would be entitled, given that he has a good financial position, and he only wants justice to be done.

“Her sentence was: ‘If there is compensation money in between, I’m not going to hire you’. From the first minute, she told me no. Nobody knows that,” said the lawyer, stressing that her client’s decision it is not a strategy.

The investigating judge in the case has agreed to imprisonment without bail for the Brazilian international player. See also Sports schedule for Sunday, September 4

However, he said he feared that “they will begin to apply media pressure so that she reaches a point where she says ‘I can’t take it anymore'” and ends up accepting a possible settlement offer.

Dani Alves was arrested on January 20 in Barcelonawhen he appeared to give a statement for the alleged rape of a woman, which would have occurred on December 30 in a nightclub in Barcelona.

The court decreed the unconditional prison for the soccer player, who is now in jail Brians 2 of Sant Esteve Sesrovires, in Barcelona.

Evidence found in the bathroom

The authorities recently revealed that traces of semen were found in the bathroom where the events allegedly occurred.

The last piece of evidence that is being talked about is the fingerprints of the victim at the site of the events.

“The young woman has injuries to her knees as a result of having fallen to the ground pushed by Alves. (…) The fingerprints that the Mossos found in the reserved toilet also match the young woman’s words”, they reported in ’20 minutos’.

It is ensured that the authorities have found seven footprints of the victim and ensure that they become important evidence for the investigation.

