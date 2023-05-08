Dani Alves: they filter who were in jail on his birthday

Daniel Alves He is still in jail waiting for the date of the start of the trial for the rape of a young woman to be defined at the end of December 2022.

dinora, Alves’ first wife, traveled to Spain with his children and his current partner to be close to the former player of the Barcelona.

“The arrival of Alves’ children in Barcelona, ​​Martell and his team, would take advantage of it to endorse the family ties and justify that he would not flee the country. In addition, they would add other measures such as the imposition of a bond and having his passport withdrawn Spanish and Brazilian to guarantee that he does not flee”, says the Spanish newspaper As.

And he adds: “Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense of the victim, Ester García, have shown their opposition to the request for Dani Alves’ release, since they assure that he would take advantage of preventive freedom to escape to Brazil.”

on the birthday

They were all in jail on May 6, when Alves celebrated his 40th birthday.

They accompanied him to the prison, where they talked about his current situation, which is not the best.

