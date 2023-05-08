Monday, May 8, 2023
Dani Alves: they filter who were in jail on his birthday

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Dani Alves: they filter who were in jail on his birthday


close

Dani Alves's mother

Dani Alves’s mother.

Photo:

‘ABC’ video screenshot, Instagram Dani Alves

Dani Alves’s mother.

The footballer awaits the start of the trial.

Daniel Alves He is still in jail waiting for the date of the start of the trial for the rape of a young woman to be defined at the end of December 2022.

dinora, Alves’ first wife, traveled to Spain with his children and his current partner to be close to the former player of the Barcelona.
(Shakira receives a ‘low blow’ for Piqué’s ‘dirty play’)(Shakira, without Piqué: fans ‘thumbs down’ for her company in Formula 1)

“The arrival of Alves’ children in Barcelona, ​​Martell and his team, would take advantage of it to endorse the family ties and justify that he would not flee the country. In addition, they would add other measures such as the imposition of a bond and having his passport withdrawn Spanish and Brazilian to guarantee that he does not flee”, says the Spanish newspaper As.

And he adds: “Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense of the victim, Ester García, have shown their opposition to the request for Dani Alves’ release, since they assure that he would take advantage of preventive freedom to escape to Brazil.”

on the birthday

They were all in jail on May 6, when Alves celebrated his 40th birthday.

They accompanied him to the prison, where they talked about his current situation, which is not the best.
(Video: Shakira, without Piqué and with a Hollywood actor in Formula 1) (Video: Nairo Quintana, serious complaint by a fan in Spain against him)

Sports

