Daniel Alves is in his house Barcelonawith his family after leaving jail this week, after the million euros that was required as bail for him to be released on parole was cancelled.

For days before the news, there was speculation about who would be the ones who would pay that money, since from the beginning it was known that Alves or his entourage did not have this amount of money.

What is known

It was even said that the circle of Neymar iHe was going to consign the money for his friend to get out of prison, but it didn't happen, the star's own father PSG He came to court and denied the version.

Dani Alves was released from prison. Photo:AFP

Alves was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for raping a young woman at the end of December 2022, but he is out of prison, since bail has been paid.

This Saturday it was learned that it was an important magazine Brazil the one who could have deposited the money so that the footballer of that country's national team would be released.

The program 'Fiesta' revealed what happened with that money. The journalist Marisa Blazquez He pointed out that the person who put up the money was not a person, nor Alves's friends, but an important journalistic company.

“The magazine, known in Brazil, does great reports on important people in Brazil, but also internationally and would have done it in exchange for a report that would already be being done,” he said.

Dani Alves was released from prison. His lawyer accompanies him. Photo:AFP

And he added: “There are a series of requirements that must be met. An interview would be being conducted as a video report on Alves's story and, in addition, Alves would have asked Joana Sanz to participate in this report. This payment would have been an advance as payment for that documentary-type interview that is being done.”