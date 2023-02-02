Thursday, February 2, 2023
Dani Alves, “there is more than enough evidence” that there was sexual abuse: judge

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in Sports
Daniel Alves

Daniel Alves.

Photo:

Instagram Dani Alves, iStock

Daniel Alves.

The Spanish press reveals unpublished details of the investigation against the Brazilian soccer player.

The judge in charge of the case Daniel Alvesin Spain, affirmed that “there is more than enough evidence” to consider that there was a rape at dawn on December 31 inside the bathroom of the VIP area of ​​the Sutton nightclub, in Barcelona.

The statement is contained in an order signed by the magistrate of the Investigating Court No. 15, of the Spanish city, Anna Marín.

Alves has been in jail since January 20 on suspicion of sexual assault allegedly committed inside the nightclub.

‘More than enough evidence’

Photo:

Instagram Dani Alves, iStock

In the document, which explains the reasons why the preventive detention of the player was requestedthe judge also points out that Daniel Alves is the alleged offender.

However, Anna Marín stresses that the investigation is still ongoing and that new facts may emerge. The information is from the Spanish newspaper ‘El Periódico’.

The Brazilian’s defense filed an appeal on Monday requesting his release from prison. It is up to the Court of Barcelona to assess whether or not preventive detention is pertinent, based on the evidence collected so far, which Judge Anna Marín considered more than sufficient.

Lawyer Cristóbal Martell, who represents Daniel Alves in the case, described the investigation by the Central Unit for Sexual Assaults (UCAS) of the Barcelona Police as “biased” and “careless”. And he criticized that the magistrate had accepted the complaint “without criticism.”

O GLOBE, FROM BRAZIL
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

