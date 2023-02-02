Dani Alves, “there is more than enough evidence” that there was sexual abuse: judge

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Daniel Alves.
Instagram Dani Alves, iStock
Daniel Alves.
The Spanish press reveals unpublished details of the investigation against the Brazilian soccer player.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The judge in charge of the case Daniel Alvesin Spain, affirmed that “there is more than enough evidence” to consider that there was a rape at dawn on December 31 inside the bathroom of the VIP area of the Sutton nightclub, in Barcelona.
The statement is contained in an order signed by the magistrate of the Investigating Court No. 15, of the Spanish city, Anna Marín.
Alves has been in jail since January 20 on suspicion of sexual assault allegedly committed inside the nightclub.
(We recommend: The story that sustains Luis Marquínez as the head of the Colombian National Team).
‘More than enough evidence’
In the document, which explains the reasons why the preventive detention of the player was requestedthe judge also points out that Daniel Alves is the alleged offender.
However, Anna Marín stresses that the investigation is still ongoing and that new facts may emerge. The information is from the Spanish newspaper ‘El Periódico’.
The Brazilian’s defense filed an appeal on Monday requesting his release from prison. It is up to the Court of Barcelona to assess whether or not preventive detention is pertinent, based on the evidence collected so far, which Judge Anna Marín considered more than sufficient.
Lawyer Cristóbal Martell, who represents Daniel Alves in the case, described the investigation by the Central Unit for Sexual Assaults (UCAS) of the Barcelona Police as “biased” and “careless”. And he criticized that the magistrate had accepted the complaint “without criticism.”
Pumas has claimed 4.5 million euros from Dani Alves as compensation under a clause signed by all his players in which they agree not to be related to public scandals or crimes.
Via UOL Sports pic.twitter.com/gEzsoW1TW2
– Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) February 2, 2023
O GLOBE, FROM BRAZIL
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dani #Alves #evidence #sexual #abuse #judge
Leave a Reply